3 bedrooms 2 baths, central air conditioning and partial basement on 1.4 acres of level, park-like grounds. The property consists of 2 lots with the opportunity to move the driveway to cul-de-sac at the rear of the property. Belle Terre waterfront community with private beaches, parks, pickleball court, playground, constable services and resident events.

$665,000

For more information, click here