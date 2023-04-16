Ronkonkoma man arrested for intentionally striking police officer with vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man on April 15 for allegedly intentionally striking a

police officer and two police vehicles with a Mercedes he was driving in North Lindenhurst last month.

On March 9, Christian Castillo allegedly intentionally crashed a 2022 Mercedes Benz C20 into two police

vehicles and allegedly intentionally struck a police officer on foot on 50th Street, at approximately 7:35 p.m.

Castillo then fled the scene in the Mercedes. The officer on foot was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by the Major Case Unit, Castillo was arrested on April 15 at 9:33 p.m. Castillo, 20, of Ronkonkoma, was charged with alleged Assault 2nd Degree, two counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, and Resisting Arrest.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.