Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro honors volunteers at Recognition Dinner

Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro honored more than 100 loyal RMHC New York Metro volunteers recently at its Volunteer Recognition Dinner, with awards for their selfless work on behalf of families with a sick child in the hospital. The event coincided with the close of National Volunteer Month in April.

Awards were given for individuals who had given various levels of their time and energy, divided into Gold, Silver and Bronze levels, representing thousands of hours of effort and energy.

Ruth Signorelli, of Bayport, was the lone Gold Award recipient, having volunteered more than 500 hours of her time at the Ronald McDonald House Family Room at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. Ruth worked multiple hours every week, delivering free snacks, beverages, and smiles from the RMHC NYM Hospitality Cart. The Family Room Recently reopened, having been forced to close to observe State Health Department guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is all about the families, that need our help and support so much,” said Ruth. “We’re just there to lend a hand or be a shoulder to cry on if they need.”

The Silver Award, given to volunteers who have donated between 250 and 499 hours of their time, was given to 10 people. Twenty-nine people received the Bronze Award, given to volunteers who have donated between 100 and 249 hours of their time to Ronald McDonald House.

“The power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, can never be underestimated. Each has the potential to turn a life around,” said Matt Campo, CEO of RMHC NYM. “The kindness, generosity, and compassion displayed by our volunteers has touched the hearts of many and have made a lasting impact.”

About Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) New York Metro provides free lodging, meals and emotional support to keep families seeking medical treatment for their sick children near the care they need and the families they love.