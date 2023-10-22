Rocky Point students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Students at Frank J. Carasiti Elementary School are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in numerous ways.
Erin DeMarco and Julianne Warren’s second-grade class worked on a special project by researching well-known Hispanic people and each completed a flag on interesting things they learned about their person.
Students then presented their flags to the class and then students went on a museum walk of each flag. They discovered and recorded facts about different people and made connections.