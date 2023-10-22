Rocky Point students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Second graders at Frank J. Carasiti Elementary School. Photo courtesy RPUFSD

Students at Frank J. Carasiti Elementary School are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in numerous ways.

Erin DeMarco and Julianne Warren’s second-grade class worked on a special project by researching well-known Hispanic people and each completed a flag on interesting things they learned about their person.

Students then presented their flags to the class and then students went on a museum walk of each flag. They discovered and recorded facts about different people and made connections.

