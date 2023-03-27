Rocky Point man convicted of murder for execution-style killing

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on March 27 that Glenn Seejattan, 30, of Rocky Point, was found guilty after a jury trial of Murder in the Second Degree for the fatal shooting of a Centereach man who was reported missing in January 2022.

“This was a senseless killing of a human being whose loved ones reported him missing with the expectation of seeing him again one day,” said District Attorney Tierney. “While there is nothing that will bring back the victim to his family, we are satisfied that we were able to find his killer, hold him accountable, especially now that a jury has found him guilty of his crimes.”

As established at trial, the family of Justin Lee, 34, of Centereach, reported that he had been missing since January 18, 2022. Lee was last seen alive at Seejattan’s mother’s home on Mahogany Road in Rocky Point, where Seejattan also lived. On January 28, 2022, ten days after he went missing, the half-naked, frozen body of Lee was discovered about a half mile away from Seejattan’s home. An autopsy revealed that Lee had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Witness testimony, electronic surveillance, and DNA evidence inculpated Seejattan in Lee’s murder. Within 20 feet of the Lee’s body were wood moldings that were damaged, and physically matched damage found within Seejattan’s home on Mahogany Road. Additionally, items were forensically tested revealing the presence of blood and matched the DNA profile of Lee. Lee’s DNA was also found on a wall within Seejattan’s home. In addition, a trial witness testified that Seejattan admitted that he had shot and killed somebody in a house on Mahogany Road, which he described as a drug deal gone bad. Seejattan further admitted that he shot the victim in the head, took his clothes off, wrapped him up in a blanket, and took him to the woods. He also stated that he did not regret committing the murder but regretted doing it in the house.

Seejattan was convicted for the alleged crimes of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C felony. Seejattan committed the killing while released on bail for a separate indictment in which he was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D violent felony, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E felony. That case is still pending.

Seejattan is due back in court for sentencing on April 26 and faces 25 years to life in prison.

Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law