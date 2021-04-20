Rite Aid assists in getting eligible residents and school employees vaccinated in Kings Park

1 of 5

The Town of Smithtown, Kings Park Central School District and Rite Aid successfully hosted a satellite vaccine site for residents, ages 50+ and school employees over the weekend. On Saturday, April 17, a temporary COVID-19 vaccine site was implemented at Kings Park High School. Rite Aid facilitated and administered 180 Moderna vaccines for the appointment-only event. Emergency response support for the day was provided by the Kings Park Fire Department. Assisting with logistics and registration at the event were roughly a dozen KPHS National Honor Society students, staff from the Smithtown Senior Center and Supervisor Ed Wehrheim’s office.

“The stars must truly align in order to implement an initiative of this magnitude. Without the assistance from Rite Aid, a fantastic relationship with surrounding School Districts, a phenomenal team in my office and our compassionate Senior Center staff, our volunteer first responders, and the leadership of Dr. Timothy Eagen at Kings Park Central School District, we could not help our local residents and school staff. This vital service was a success because we united together; the private sector, the public and various government agencies, to protect our community,” said Supervisor Wehrheim.

Several weeks ago, the Kings Park Central School District officially designated Kings Park High School as a potential vaccination site for the community. While most teachers throughout the township had been successful in obtaining vaccine appointments, many support staff such as School Aids and Bus Drivers were in need of a convenient process to suit their individual schedules.

“The purpose of this event was to provide an important public health service for our employees and local area Senior Citizens. Many employees and residents have experienced a significant amount of frustration and anxiety while trying to make a vaccination appointment. We wanted to take this potential roadblock away for those who are eligible and willing to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Timothy Eagen, KPCSD Superintendent of Schools

An important objective was to provide an easy registration process for those individuals who may have previously struggled with the online method. Eligible Smithtown residents and school faculty in the four surrounding districts were able to book appointments by phone or through email. Additionally, a dozen KPHS National Honor Society students were on hand, volunteering their time to assist in the registration and logistical process.

“You will not find a place on Earth where students embrace service more than in Kings Park. It was heartwarming to see about a dozen students give up a portion of their Saturday to assist in this public health effort, added Eagen.

Approximately 180 Moderna vaccines were supplied and administered to Smithtown residents and surrounding school district employees courtesy of Rite Aid Pharmacy. Individuals who received the vaccine on Saturday will return to Kings Park High School in 28 days to receive the Moderna booster shot.

DID YOU KNOW?:

If you receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, you will need a booster shot to be fully protected.

COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable. If you received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, you must get the same product/brand booster shot.

The CDC recommends getting your second shot even if you have side effects after the first, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get it.

When you book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine it is critical that you show up or give ample notice of cancellation.

When you do not cancel for a vaccine, you could be taking a vaccine from as many as nine other people.

Photos courtesy of Town of Smithtown