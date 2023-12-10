Rain or shine, Holtsville’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting spreads joy

1 of 28

The Holtsville Ecology Center held its annual Christmas Tree lighting Friday night, Dec. 1, an event during which, in years past, Santa Claus would make a grand entrance by helicopter.

Due to the inclement weather, the guest of honor was picked up at the airport and delivered to the event by the Holtsville Fire Department.

There were indoor activities for the kids, the hot chocolate was piping hot, and the dance team from the Michelle Ferraros Dance USA studio took centerstage, wowing the crowd with their holiday performance.

Town of Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro (R) emceed the event while Suffolk County Executive-elect Ed Romaine (R) wished the gathered faithful holiday good cheer.

Despite the steady drizzle and all the umbrellas, the spirit of the holiday season prevailed.

— Photos by Bill Landon