Queens man arrested for using counterfeit currency on Long Island
Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Sept. 22 for allegedly passing counterfeit currency in Suffolk County.
Southampton Police Department advised Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives that Nicolas Munoz was in custody after he was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit cash throughout the Seventh and Fifth Precinct of Suffolk County, as well as Westhampton Village, Southampton Village and Easthampton Village.
Following an investigation, it was determined that Munoz was responsible for passing counterfeit $100 bills at the following locations:
- Aby’s Deli & Catering, 459 Montauk Highway, East Moriches, on September 1
- The Tipsy Duck Wine Co., 509 Montauk Highway, Eastport, on September 1
- It’s Only Natural, 118 S Country Road, Bellport, on September 3
- Aegean Cafe, 35 Main St., Sayville, on August 31
- Tola, 136 S Country Road, Bellport, on September 3
- Sayville Bean, 59 Main St., Sayville, on August 31
- Sayville Cheese, 110 Main St., Sayville, on August 31 and September 17
- Café Joelle, 25 Main St., Sayville, on August 31
- Wayward Kitchen and Cocktails, 98 Main St., Sayville, on August 31
- Mini Monet, 122 Main St., Sayville, on September 17Munoz, 22, of 71-01 Jamaica Ave., Queens, was charged with eleven counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree.
Detectives are continuing the investigation to determine if Munoz is responsible for using counterfeit cash in additional jurisdictions. Southampton, Westhampton Village, and Easthampton Town Police Departments are also investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seventh Squad at (631) 852-8752. At the time of his arrest, Munoz was operating a 2002 blue Honda CRV, with a switched New York license plate of TYLC-4466.
Munoz is scheduled to be arraigned today at First District Court in Central Islip.