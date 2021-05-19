Private Country Home In Stony Brook!
Painstakingly preserving the natural woodwork and charm, this home has been totally renovated.
With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, it’s flooded with natural light and features vaulted ceilings,
open concept floor plan, and newer roofs, appliances, insulations, floors, siding , windows,
heating and air conditioning. This private country home is situated on .5 Acre and locates you
1 block from Stony Brook Museums, 3 blocks from Avalon Park, and 1 mile from Historic Stony Brook Village shops, galleries and restaurants. $549,000.
For more information click here