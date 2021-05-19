Private Country Home In Stony Brook!

Painstakingly preserving the natural woodwork and charm, this home has been totally renovated.

With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, it’s flooded with natural light and features vaulted ceilings,

open concept floor plan, and newer roofs, appliances, insulations, floors, siding , windows,

heating and air conditioning. This private country home is situated on .5 Acre and locates you

1 block from Stony Brook Museums, 3 blocks from Avalon Park, and 1 mile from Historic Stony Brook Village shops, galleries and restaurants. $549,000.