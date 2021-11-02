Preliminary election results as of Nov. 2

Polls closed at 9 p.m. and TBR News Media will update the results throughout the night.

The following are not the final election tallies, as the Suffolk County Board of Elections still has to count all absentee ballots starting. All current results can possibly change in the next few weeks, and those finding themselves in even moderately close races could see a shift.

As of 12:30 a.m:

Suffolk County District Attorney

Tim Sini (D) – 108277 votes 42.69%

Ray Tierney (R) – 145292 votes 57.28%

Suffolk County Sheriff

Errol Toulon Jr. (D) – 135162 votes 54.39%

William Amato (R) – 113285 votes 45.58%

Suffolk County Legislator, 6th District:

Sarah Anker (D) – 7141 votes

Brendan Sweeney (R) – 8329 votes

Suffolk County Legislator, 5th District:

Kara Hahn (D) – 7582votes

Salvatore Isabella (R) – 7508 votes

Suffolk County Legislator, 4th District:

Dawn Marie Sharrock (D) – 3066 votes

Nicholas Caracappa (R) – 7702 votes

Suffolk County Legislator, 16th District:

Susan Berland (D) – 5640 votes

Manuel Esteban (R) – 6165 votes

Suffolk County Legislator, 12th District:

Leslie Kennedy (R) – 6754 votes

Mike Sidekaris (D) – 2411 votes

Suffolk County Legislator, 13th District:

Rob Trotta (R) – 5761 votes

Kevin Mulholland (D) – 2564 votes

Michael Simonelli (C) – 2675 votes

Suffolk County Legislator, 18th District:

Mark Cuthbertson (D) – 9765 votes

Stephanie Bontempi (R) – 11419 votes

Brookhaven town clerk:

Donna Lent (R) – 54085 votes 67.89%

Ira Costell (D) – 25546 votes 32.07%

Huntington supervisor:

Rebecca Sanin (D) – 17782 votes 39.90%

Edmund Smyth (R) – 25057 votes 56.22%

Eugene Cook (Stop LIPA) – 1727 votes 3.87%

Huntington town council member – two seats:

Jen Hebert (D) – 18174 votes 21.01%

Joseph Schramm (D) – 17171 votes 19.85%

Dave Bennardo (R) – 26300 votes 30.41%

Salvatore Ferro (R) – 24835 votes 28.71%

Huntington superintendent of highways:

Kevin Orelli (D) – 19338 votes 43.39%

Andre Sorrentino (R) – 25216 votes 59.58%

Smithtown town supervisor:

Ed Wehrheim (R) – 20446 votes 75.01%

Maria Scheuring (D) – 6806 votes 24.97%

Smithtown town council member – two seats:

Thomas McCarthy (R) – 19753 votes 37.31%

Lynne Nowick (R) – 19833 votes 37.46%

Dylan Rice (D) – 6965 votes 13.16%

Marc Etts (D) – 6378 votes 12.05%

Smithtown town clerk:

Vincent Puleo (R) – 18537 votes 99.80%

Smithtown superintendent of highways:

Robert Murphy (R) – 22231 votes 99.80 %