Port Jefferson’s Royal homecoming

Royal spirit was in the air this past weekend when the 2021 homecoming festivities began.

Students, faculty, administrators, board of education members and community residents headed down to Main Street in Port Jefferson village to watch the student-run parade filled with festive floats.

Vehicles sporting floats from each grade level at Earl L. Vandermeulen High School, Port Jefferson Middle School and even one from Edna Louise Spear Elementary School made their ways down the street as bystanders cheered the Royals on.

Kicked off with an appearance from the Port Jefferson Fire Department, Royal cheerleaders marched along and football players roared as they got ready for their big homecoming game. The fun continued at a celebration in front of the high school with a recognition ceremony of senior football payers and cheerleaders before the afternoon game against Bayport-Blue Point.

— All photos by Julianne Mosher