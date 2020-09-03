Port Jefferson Village Vistas!

An Absolutely Perfect 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhouse with waterviews from practically every room, this listing has 3 floors including an elevator and a 2-car garage.The ground floor has a separate apartment with the possibility of the ultimate home spa or entertainment space.

The home offers a custom entertainer’s kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, and it has 2 master bedrooms. The second floor offers one of the most incredible views of Port Jefferson Harbor and Long Island Sound available. $915,000.