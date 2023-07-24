Port Jefferson man pleads guilty to murder

Alejandro Vargas-Diaz Hid in Florida for Three Years After He Shot Albert Luis Rodriguez-Lopez at a Port Jefferson Pool Hall in 2018

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on July 24 that Alejandro Vargas-Diaz, 41, of Port Jefferson, pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and other related charges for the 2018 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Albert Luis Rodriguez-Lopez, a father of three and resident of Selden.

“For five years, the relatives and loved ones of Mr. Rodriguez-Lopez have waited for justice for this senseless murder. Today, with his admission of guilt, justice has been served,” said District Attorney Tierney. “While the defendant may have prolonged his freedom by hiding out in another state, it was only a matter of time before the law caught up with him and now, he is being held to account for his actions.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s statements during his guilty plea allocution, on July 22, 2018, Vargas-Diaz and the victim got into an argument inside a pool hall in Port Jefferson. During the argument, the victim punched Vargas-Diaz in the face, knocking him to the ground. A short time later, Vargas-Diaz ambushed the victim inside the pool hall, and shot the victim in the back, neck, and shoulder. The victim died at the scene. Vargas-Diaz immediately fled and absconded from New York state.