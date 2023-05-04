Port Jefferson Chamber welcomes Celtic Apothecary with ribbon cutting

1 of 2

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Dawn McCarthy and Lorraine Vigliarolo, owners of Celtic Apothecary, on April 26.

The event was attended by members of the chamber, Mayor Margot Garant, Deputy Mayor Kathianne Snaden, friends and family.

Located at 128 Main Street in the former Thomas Kinkade Gallery spot, Celtic Apothecary offers hand poured soy organic candles, body products for women and men, home goods, natural cleaners and farmers markets favorites.

Pictured from left, James McCarthy, Jim McCarthy, Port Jefferson Mayor Margot Garant, owner Dawn McCarthy, Chamber Director Mary Joy Pipe, owner Lorraine Vigliarolo, Rick Sobelman, and Port Jefferson Deputy Mayor Kathianne Snaden.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call 631-403-4202 or visit www.celticapothecary.com.