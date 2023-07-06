The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce (PJCC) hosted a ribbon cutting for Ivory & Main on June 29.

Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, Port Jefferson Village Trustee Rebecca Kassay, members of the chamber, family and staff joined owner Curinne Polizzi in the celebration and to wish her well in her new venture.

Located at 98 Main Street in Port Jefferson in the former Christina’s Fashion Handbags, the shop is New York’s first exclusively plus size bridal gown boutique and sell dresses for everyday wear and eveningwear. They cater to sizes 14-32 and also have a wide variety of accessories to choose from to complete your special look.

A second shop is located in Sayville at 53 Main Street, Unit #4.

Store hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m For more information, call 631-760-7082 or visit ivorymain.com.