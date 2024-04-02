Police seek three suspects accused of assaulting Commack Walmart employee

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who assaulted an employee at a Commack store.

An employee of Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road, confronted three people, two women and a man, regarding their handling of merchandise on March 27 at approximately 6:20 p.m. During the encounter, the three people attacked the employee, punching him multiple times. The victim was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.