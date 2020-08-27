Police: Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Selden Crash

A Ronkonkoma motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Selden crash Wedensday evening, police said.

Suffolk County Police said Anthony Bartoszewicz, 22 of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Middle Country Road when a 2018 Toyota Camry being driven by George Major, 65 of Selden, made a left-hand turn in front of the motorcycle and they collided at around 5:15 p.m., throwing Bartoszewicz from the motorcycle.

Bartoszewicz was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. Major was also taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. 6th Precinct Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call at 631-854-8652.