In an effort to support the charitable work of local organizations that serve the areas of Suffolk Federal branch locations, the credit union has identified nonprofit organizations to provide financial support to. In Medford, Branch Manager Megan Diehl recently presented Angels of Long Island with a $1,000 contribution.

“Angels of Long Island is always there to meet the needs of the community,” said Diehl. “As soon as Suffolk County started to shut down due to the pandemic, they immediately sprang into action to get donations and food distributed to those in need, even with their store front closed. At Suffolk Federal, we are extremely happy to be able to assist their efforts and do our part.”

“We are so excited to receive this blessing from Suffolk Federal Credit Union that we are using towards the purchase of school supplies for our 2020 giveaway for children all across Long Island,” said Debra and Brittany Loesch, co-founders of Angels of Long Island. “We cannot thank Suffolk Federal enough for this sponsorship.”