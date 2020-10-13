Police: Body of Woman Found in Centereach Woods Sunday

Suffolk County Police detectives said they are investigating the death of a woman found in a wooded area in Centereach Sunday, Oct. 11.

Police said 6th Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a female body lying in a wooded area off of Hawkins Road, near Eastwood Boulevard, at around 12:10 p.m.

Jaclyn D’Andrea, 33, of Bellmore, was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. An autopsy was performed and the cause of death is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact detectives at 631-852-6392.