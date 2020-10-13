Pedestrian Seriously Injured in PJS Crash South of LIRR Station

Police said a car crash seriously injured a pedestrian while he was in the road just south of the Port Jefferson LIRR station Monday, Oct. 12. 6th precinct detectives are investigating.

Suffolk County Police said a man was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi sedan southbound on Route 112, north of Wilson Street, when the vehicle struck another man in the roadway at around 8 p.m. The names of both people involved were withheld by police, as the pedestrian was awaiting notification of next of kin.

Police did not reveal whether the person injured was at a crosswalk or not. The pedestrian was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the 6th Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS (8477). All calls are kept confidential.