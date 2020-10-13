Port Jefferson Station Man Arrested in Alleged Coram Shooting

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Port Jefferson Station man for allegedly notfatally shooting a man in Coram last Friday.

A 19 year old man was standing in front of 101 Aycock Place in Coram when he was shot in his side at around 10:10 p.m. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, though police did not provide additional details.

On Tuesday, Oct, 13, 6th precinct detectives charged Mark Miller, 20, of 530 Bicycle Path, with 1st degree assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip the same day.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the 6th Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS (8477). All calls will remain confidential.