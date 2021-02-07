PJS/Terryville Chamber of Commerce spotlight: Paul Perrone

By Joan Nickeson

You’re hot. It’s true. There is a continuous high demand and if you own a home today you’ve got nothing to lose.

I can say this with confidence after speaking with Paul Perrone, associate broker and number one agent at Realty Connect U.S.A. He is also vice president of the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce.

Curious and cautious about the real estate market during this unprecedented global health crisis, I was put at ease after speaking with Paul. His technical savvy, and friendly nature provided peace of mind.

Folks have varying levels of concern as new information on testing and vaccinations becomes available.

Is it also your time to tap into the hot sellers market? No buyers would ever need to step foot in your home, if that’s your wish.

He described his success with his fully virtual Live Facebook Zoom Open House tour. With his phone in hand, in real time, he is directed by buyers as they view rooms, inspect crown moldings, storage, square footage and more.

Simultaneously, a seller can direct him to areas that might otherwise be missed like on-demand hot water heaters, new windows or the herb garden. Paul, who I find to always be in good humor, is creative and patient.

Okay with buyers in your home? Paul provides disposable booties and gloves and takes a masked buyer and their masked ‘plus one’ adult, for a showing. No children are permitted these days.

“There are 12 pages of New York State Dept. of Health Safety Guidelines for Real Estate Services during the COVID-19 health crisis,” he said. “It works great for sellers and buyers.” He added that “We connect safely and responsibly.”

It is no surprise to me that he enjoys serving as Real Estate Team Leader as well as a real estate coach, helping agents across the U.S. to maximize their careers.

Paul’s success in Real Estate might stem from his early career as an R.N attention to detail, a desire to assist and an instinct for assessing outcomes.

“It’s in my nature,” Paul said. He tells me that he enjoys helping people. “It is what drew me to join the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce.”

Paul is also an active parent in the Comsewogue School District.

These days you’re in good company if you’re interested in the value of your home, condo or commercial property.

You’ll be well cared for if you contact Paul at [email protected], 631.236.3699, or find him at li-mls.com.

Joan Nickeson is an active member of the PJS/Terryville community and community liaison to the PJS/T Chamber of Commerce.