PJS Pair Seriously Injured in Coram Motorcycle Crash

Suffolk County Police said two people from Port Jefferson Station were seriously injured while on a motorcycle on Route 112 Sunday, Oct. 11.

Police said Melvin Rodriguez-Carvajl, 24 of Port Jeff Station was driving a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Route 112 when a 2014 Honda pulled out of a gas station, located at 1883 Route 112, and struck the motorcycle at around 10:30 a.m. Rodriguez-Carvajl and his passenger, Elianny Feliz-Rodriguez, 19 of Port Jefferson Station, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Rodriguez-Carvajl and Feliz-Rodriguez were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Honda, Virginia Acosta, 47, of Coram, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

The Honda and motorcycle were impounded for safety checks. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the 6th Squad at 631-854-8652.