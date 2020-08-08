PJS Affordable Housing Lottery Asks Local Community Members to Apply

The Concern for Independent Living affordable rental complex in Port Jefferson Station is hosting a lottery for 31 units for people making below the area’s median annual income.

The application deadline is Monday, Aug. 10 with the winners of the lottery announced over Zoom Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

In a letter to community leaders, CEO of Concern for Independent Living Elizabeth Lunde said the point is to ensure local residents apply for the apartments located at 1599 Route 112.

“During the community conversations about this project there was significant amount of discussion about wanting to ensure that local residents, local students, local veterans, young people and seniors etc. who are from the Port Jefferson Station and immediately surrounding community are able to apply and take advantage of these affordable housing units,” Lunde wrote in the letter.

According to a flyer by Concern for Independent Living, there are 30 one-bedroom apartments available rental prices at $924. People applying must have a total annual income of between $36,960 to $44,350 in a one-person household, and between $36,960 to $50,650 for a two-person household.

There is also a single two-bedroom apartment available for a household size between two and four for families with an annual income of between $37,997 and $63,300, depending on the household size.

For more information and to download the application, people can visit http://www.concernhousing.org/ and scroll down to the space about the Port Jeff Station facility.