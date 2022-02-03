PJMS Drama Club presents ‘Honk! JR.’

With messages of tolerance and acceptance, the Port Jefferson Middle School’s upcoming stage production will certainly be one to remember.

The Drama Club will present “Honk! JR.” based on Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved classic, “The Ugly Duckling.”

The musical adaptation of the 1843 story features lyrics by Anthony Drewe and music by George Stiles. Music teacher Christine Creighton serves as the club’s adviser.

Showtimes are Friday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Earl L. Vandermeulen High School auditorium.

Admission to the performance is available for a suggested donation of $5 per ticket or $20 per family. Tickets are available at the door on performance dates.

Masks are required for all performances. Tickets are limited for these two performances due to social distancing guidelines in the high school auditorium.