Peter X. Carolan, formerly of Northport, dies at 75

Peter Xavier Carolan of Mendham, New Jersey, formerly of New York City and Northport, passed on Thursday, Sept. 14. He had recently celebrated his 75th birthday and 39th wedding anniversary.

Born on Aug. 23, 1948, in Brooklyn to Peter and Margaret (Pace) Carolan, the young Peter grew up in Northport and attended Northport High School, graduating in 1966. He then graduated from Niagara University in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in travel, trade and transportation. In 1975, Peter completed his master’s in business administration from the NYU Stern School of Business.

Prior to and while completing his master’s, Peter worked for American Express in the Park Avenue, New York City office. He later moved to Citibank until 1979, when he left to commit full time to his growing import-export business, Real Torino. A workaholic by nature, for 40-plus years, Peter successfully managed multiple companies importing breadsticks (grissini), pasta and other Italian food products nationwide.

In addition to his many personal accomplishments, his greatest joy was celebrating the successes of his children. In recent years, his five grandchildren always put a smile on his face. His generosity and loyalty were omnipresent, and he would do anything to help someone he considered family or a close friend.

Loving husband of 39 years to Elena (Bibini) Carolan, he was the devoted father of Peter G. (Katelyn), Monica (Brett), Sofia and Ellie and beloved grandfather and “Pop Pop” to Mia, Carter, Kirsa, Luce and Aurelia. He is survived by siblings Leonard (Christine) Carolan, Margaret (Len) Modelewski and Frances (John) Marino.

He reposed at Nolan Funeral Home, in Northport, on Sunday, Sept. 17.

A Catholic funeral Mass was celebrated on Sept. 18, at Saint Philip Neri Church in Northport. Interment followed in the parish cemetery in East Northport.

Donations in lieu of flowers in Peter’s memory may be made to The Peck School, 247 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960.