Pet of the Week: Willow

MEET WILLOW!

Willow is a spry 7-year-old female cat who was recently diagosed with diabetes and needs insulin injections twice a day. Her 97-year-old owner can no longer take care of her and now she is looking for a new loving home.

Willow loves catnip and small and medium dogs but does not like many other cats. Her front paws are declawed so she needs to be an indoor cat. The former owner’s daughter has offered to supplement the cost of insulin for the first year.

Do you have space in your heart and home for Willow? She brings love and great companionship. Please contact Stephanie at [email protected]