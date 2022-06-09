Pedestrian killed in Greenlawn motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Greenlawn during the early morning hours of June 9.

Tagried Thompson, 33, of Huntington Station, was walking on Park Avenue, north of Hartland Avenue, when she was struck by a northbound 2012 Honda Accord, at approximately 12:35 a.m.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The driver of the Honda, Ramon Mendez, 32, of Brentwood, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.