Pedestrian killed in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police 6th Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Selden on Monday afternoon.

Dennis Candelario was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango eastbound in the left turning lane of Middle Country Road, near Magnolia Place, when the vehicle struck an elderly woman who was standing in the road at 4:58 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The woman, who has yet to be identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Candelario, 51, of Selden, and his passenger were not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the 6th Squad at 631-854-8652.