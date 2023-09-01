Update: Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Huntington Station

Update: Suffolk County Police t arrested a Holtsville man on Sept. 1 for a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Huntington Station on August 27. Following an investigation by Major Case Unit detectives, Kevin Galloway, 53, of 1222 Portion Road, was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Incident without Reporting-Death.

Galloway will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on September 2. Below is the original press release:

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a

pedestrian in Huntington Station on Aug. 27.

Natividad Interiano was crossing Pulaski Road, at 1st Avenue, when he was struck by a dark colored

SUV traveling eastbound on Pulaski Road, at approximately 9:10 p.m. The driver of the SUV fled the

scene, continuing eastbound on Pulaski Road.

Interiano, 48, of Huntington Station, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the

Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-

6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.