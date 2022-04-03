Pattern Pod exhibit opens at Middle Country Public Library

1 of 4

The Museum Corner at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach has a new exhibit! Titled Pattern Pod, it features patterns in art, math, nature and language. Through engaging and colorful hands-on activities visitors will learn about symmetry and repetition, as well as number patterns, patterns that appear in art from Africa, Asia and South America, and patterns found in nature.

Middle Country Library cardholders may check out circulating Pattern Pod kits for at-home exploration and register for Museum Corner programs for children. The Museum Corner is open during regular library hours, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call the Youth Services desk at 631-585-9393 ext. 559.