Pattern Finders of Port Jefferson holds prom dress giveaway

Stacy Davidson of Pattern Finders/Stacy’s Finds in Port Jefferson knows how unexpected expenses can be difficult especially during these unpredictable times. To help local families, she wishes to donate 6 gowns, 2 tuxedo’s and two dress suits to enable a wonderful experience for local seniors who might have to skip the event due to monetary issues.

Her amazing customers answered the call for a prom drive last year. Due to COVID the donated gowns, tuxedo’s and suits were never used. Rather than limit the young ladies to the donated gowns, Stacy is making her entire vast inventory of spectacular gowns and formal dresses available for the girls to come to the shop and choose from. Bianca Spizzirri has generously offered to provide alterations free of charge. Davidson did reach out weeks ago to the local authorities for their assistance with this project without response, so she is reaching out directly.

“I know how expensive prom can be. I was a single mom without child support for years. One of my customers told me she had to skip the prom when she was a senior, because family couldn’t afford to buy her a gown. She’s always felt she missed out,” said Davidson, adding that she wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Located at 128 East Main Street, Port Jefferson, the shop is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 631-928-5158. p