Patriots softball loses close game to undefeated Riverhead

Sara Kropp is greeted by teammates after a lead-off home run for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Sara Kropp rounds the bases after a lead-off home run for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Julianna Russ with a fastball from the circle for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Emme Powell lays down a bunt for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Annabella Segnini dives for the ball in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Sara Kropp rips the cover off the ball for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Annabella Segnini with a line drive for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Sophie Reed makes the play at 1st in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Quinn Amari hits the ball deep for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Emme Powell makes the catch for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Quinn Amari throws the runner out at first for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Katelynn Morales makes the catch for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Emme Powell lays off the pitch for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville, having won their season opener with Central Islip, dropped to Half Hollow Hills then fell to Patchogue-Medford. The Patriots were anxious to get back to winning ways in a road game against Riverhead Friday afternoon, April 5. 

After three scoreless innings it was Sara Kropp who provided the spark for the Patriots with a leadoff home run to center field in the top of the 4th inning to break the ice. The lead would be short lived as the Blue Waves answered back in the bottom of the inning to tie the game and mustered the go-ahead run to begin the 5th. 

Ward Melville saw ample opportunity but stranded several runners on base to lose 2-1 in the League I matchup. 

The loss drops the Patriots to 1-3 in the early going as Riverhead remains undefeated..

— Photos by Bill Landon 

