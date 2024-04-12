Patriots softball loses close game to undefeated Riverhead

1 of 13

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville, having won their season opener with Central Islip, dropped to Half Hollow Hills then fell to Patchogue-Medford. The Patriots were anxious to get back to winning ways in a road game against Riverhead Friday afternoon, April 5.

After three scoreless innings it was Sara Kropp who provided the spark for the Patriots with a leadoff home run to center field in the top of the 4th inning to break the ice. The lead would be short lived as the Blue Waves answered back in the bottom of the inning to tie the game and mustered the go-ahead run to begin the 5th.

Ward Melville saw ample opportunity but stranded several runners on base to lose 2-1 in the League I matchup.

The loss drops the Patriots to 1-3 in the early going as Riverhead remains undefeated..

— Photos by Bill Landon