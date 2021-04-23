Patriots edge Tigers, advance to county championship final

1 of 16

Ward Melville co-captain Rachel Ehrlich broke the ice for the Patriots in the second quarter as did teammate Abigail Foster with goals in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal round against visiting Northport April 21.

Northport sophomore Marryn Gruhn’s shot on goal found its mark but the Patriots prevailed to advance to the county championship round.

Northport senior Bridget Bost had nine saves on the day as Ward Melville’s Elyse Munoz, a sophomore, stopped eight.

Ward Melville the top seed will face undefeated Sachem East the No. 3 seed at North Babylon high school April 24. Game time is 3 p.m.