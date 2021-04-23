Patriots edge Tigers, advance to county championship final

Patriots edge Tigers, advance to county championship final

by -
0 4
1 of 16
Ward Melville junior Rachel Ehrlich collides with Brooke Matura in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Rachel Ehrlich looks to the net out running Northport’s Mairead Gayer April 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport sophomore Alexa Meinen with the header midfield in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Kate Ancona passes up the sideline in the rain in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Abigail Foster pushes up-field with Northport’s Julia Karman in pursuit. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Rachel Mincone races to the ball in the semi-final's April 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore Mairead Gayer battles Ward Melville senior Sarah Anderson in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport sophomore Mairead Gayer settles the ball mid-field against Ward Melville in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Brooke Matura settles the ball in the semi-final's April 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore Marryn Gruhn drives past a Patriot defender on the road April 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Bridget Bost with a save against Ward Melville in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport sophomore Alexa Meinen battles Eliana Hamou for possession in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Lisa Kovacs (L) battles Ward Melville Katie Cosenza in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Grace Justiniano battles Brooke Matura mid-field in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Emma DeMarco looks to the net in the semi-final's April 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville co-captain Rachel Ehrlich heads the ball away from Mairead Gayer April 21. Bill Landon photo

Ward Melville co-captain Rachel Ehrlich broke the ice for the Patriots in the second quarter as did teammate Abigail Foster with goals in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal round against visiting Northport April 21.

Northport sophomore Marryn Gruhn’s shot on goal found its mark but the Patriots prevailed to advance to the county championship round.

Northport senior Bridget Bost had nine saves on the day as Ward Melville’s Elyse Munoz, a sophomore, stopped eight.

Ward Melville the top seed will face undefeated Sachem East the No. 3 seed at North Babylon high school April 24. Game time is 3 p.m.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 8

0 72

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply