By Bill Landon

It was senior night at Hauppauge High School on Oct. 17, and the seven seniors looked to make it a win at home against Ward Melville. The win lifts the Patriots to 7-6 in the division, as the loss drops the Eagles also to 7-6 with one game remaining for both teams before postseason play begins Oct. 25.

— Photos by Bill Landon