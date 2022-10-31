Patchogue-Medford Raiders nip Ward Melville Patriots in final minutes

Ward Melville wide receiver Brody Morgan scores in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior quarterback Andrew Belli gets horse collared in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior wide receiver Trevor Murray reads the play from the sideline in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior quarterback Andrew Belli on a keeper in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior quarterback Andrew Belli on a keeper in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior running back Nick Gaffney with a sideline catch in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville wide receiver Brody Morgan goes up for the pass despite pass interference in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Half time entertainment. Bill Landon photo
Half time entertainment. Bill Landon photo
Half time entertainment. Bill Landon photo
Half time entertainment. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville defensive tackle Devon Larsen makes the tackle in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville free safety Griffin Kramer in on the tackle in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville free safety Griffin Kramer in on the tackle in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville free safety Griffin Kramer in on the tackle in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior quarterback Andrew Belli scores on a keeper in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior wide receiver Trevor Murray eludes a tackler in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior running back Nick Gaffney stiff arms a defender in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior wide receiver Trevor Murray reads the play called from the sideline in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Dylan Moore attempts to get a hand on the ball in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville defender Dylan Moore (l) and Nick Gaffney in on the tackle in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior running back Nick Gaffney jets up the left sideline in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville wide receiver Brody Morgan cuts to the outside in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior wide receiver Aidan Folkman lays out for the pass in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Touchdown Velez. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Velez makes the catch for the Patriots in a home game against Pat-Med Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
The Patriots take the field on senior night against Pat-Med Oct. 28. Bill Landon photo

The Patriots of Ward Melville (5-2) seemed to control the tempo of the game against Pat-Med on senior night, protecting their 21-15 lead at the half.

But the Raiders trailing by five with seven minutes left in regulation connected on a 34-yard pass play in the closing minutes of the game to lead the Patriots, 28-27. With time running out, the Raiders held off the Patriots late game surge snatching the victory in the final game of the Division 1 regular season Friday night Oct 28. The win lifts the Raiders to 4-4 while the Patriots drop to 5-3 heading into post season play.

Ward Melville the No. 4 seed will look to resume their winning ways in the opening round of the playoffs when they host Walt Whitman No. 5 seed Friday night, Nov. 4. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

