Patchogue-Medford Raiders nip Ward Melville Patriots in final minutes

1 of 27

The Patriots of Ward Melville (5-2) seemed to control the tempo of the game against Pat-Med on senior night, protecting their 21-15 lead at the half.

But the Raiders trailing by five with seven minutes left in regulation connected on a 34-yard pass play in the closing minutes of the game to lead the Patriots, 28-27. With time running out, the Raiders held off the Patriots late game surge snatching the victory in the final game of the Division 1 regular season Friday night Oct 28. The win lifts the Raiders to 4-4 while the Patriots drop to 5-3 heading into post season play.

Ward Melville the No. 4 seed will look to resume their winning ways in the opening round of the playoffs when they host Walt Whitman No. 5 seed Friday night, Nov. 4. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.