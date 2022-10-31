Emma Clark library announces annual contest for 3V junior high and high school students

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library is hosting its ninth

for junior high and high school students. The annual competition began this month.

Three Village students in grades 7–12 are asked to create a picture book for children. The winning teens receive a substantial monetary prize, are recognized at a special ceremony, and have the honor of their original books added to the library’s Local Focus Collection.

Students in grades 7–12 who live in Three Village are invited to showcase their creative artistic and writing talents, whether it be individually or collaboratively with a friend, in creating a children’s picture book by the contest deadline in January. Once the artwork and text are judged, winners are announced in March, and there is a ceremony in the spring honoring the winners and their original books. In addition to library trustees and staff, in the past, teachers and top school district administrators, as well as representatives and elected officials from New York State, Suffolk County and Town of Brookhaven, have all been in attendance at the event.

Last year’s Grand Prize winners were Matthew Blumenthal (Grades 7–9 category) and Amelia Grant and Anna Grant (Grades 10–12 category). The public may view previous year’s winning entries at emmaclark.org/picturebookaward.

Contest details: The contest is divided into two grade categories, grades 7 through 9 and grades 10 through 12, with one first prize winner and one second prize winner selected from each group. Each entry can be the work of a single author/illustrator or can be a joint effort between an author and an illustrator. The picture book entries must be their own original work (both artwork and text).

How to enter: Those in grades 7–12 may obtain an official entry form in-person in the library’s lobby or online at emmaclark.org/picturebookaward. Included with the form are the contest procedures and guidelines. They should bring their completed picture book, along with a completed official entry form, to the Children’s Department by the contest deadline, Jan. 31, 2023.

Prizes and winner information: Each of the first prize award recipients will receive $400, and each of the second prize award recipients will receive $100 (in the event that a winning entry is a collaboration, the prize will be shared). Winning entries are bound, made into a hardcover book, and added to the library’s shelves. Additional copies of the winning books will also be available for purchase by family and friends. Winners and their families will be invited to an awards ceremony on Monday, April 24, 2023. All entrants will receive a certificate of participation.

The Helen Stein Shack Picture Book Award is given in memory of Helen Stein Shack by her family. As a teacher, Shack was committed to the education of children, and she especially loved literature written for them. She was a frequent visitor to the library where, even in retirement, she kept current with the latest children’s books.