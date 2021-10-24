Pal-O-Mine Equestrian kicks off coin challenge fundraiser

Corporate sponsor sought to provide matching funds

Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, Inc., a private, not for profit organization providing a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities, is asking Long Islanders to participate in the Great Pal-O-Mine Coin Challenge to help raise funds for its vital programs. The challenge will run through December 23rd with prizes awarded to the individuals bringing in the most coins.

Here’s how it works. School students, employees, volunteers, staff and the general public can pick up designated coin jars at Pal-O-Mine located at 829 Old Nichols Road, Islandia. Then, collect change in all denominations. Once their jar is filled, it can be returned to Pal-O-Mine where it will be weighed and entered into the heaviest jar competition. There will be two opportunities to win special Pal-O-Mine holiday baskets. A Harvest basket will be awarded on November 24th and a Winter basket will be awarded on December 23rd.

At this time Pal-O-Mine is looking for a corporate sponsor to provide a minimum donation of $5,000 to serve as a matching gift to the funds raised through the Great Pal-O-Mine Coin Challenge. If you are interested, call Pal-O-Mine at 631.348-1389. All the coins collected by Pal-O-Mine will be turned into the bank to help meet the coin shortage.

Long Islanders who wish to participate in the Great Pal-O-Mine Coin Challenge and would like additional information or to pick up their designated coin jar, contact Pal-O-Mine at: 631-348-1389.

About Pal-O-Mine

Founded in 1995 by Lisa Gatti, Pal-O-Mine is a private, not for profit organization providing a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities, as well as those who have been abused or neglected, veterans and the economically compromised. Pal-O-Mine offers a broad range of programs many of which involve the organization’s herd of therapy horses and livestock. Pal-O-Mine relies on grants and contributions from private citizens, foundations and businesses to help raise funds. For more information on Pal-O-Mine, visit:www.pal-o-mine.org