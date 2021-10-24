Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Studio E

1 of 4

The Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for Studio E Art Classes, located at 77 Broadway in Rocky Point, on Oct. 15. The chamber welcomed the studio’s new owner, Kathleen Grancher, and thanked the previous owners, Michelle and Stelios Stylianou, for being pillars in our community.

“From science to art, Kathy has spent the past 30 years working in Clinical Research. The gift of pottery lessons with a master potter 25 years ago furthered the love of art and clay. Now after retiring Kathy has embarked on a new adventure as owner of Studio E Art Classes. She is thrilled to have the opportunity of providing a welcoming environment for all to find joy in creativity,” read a press release sent by the chamber.

The celebration was attended by Gary Pollakusky, RPSB Chamber founder and President, Nichaldeep Parhar, RPSB Chamber Membership Director, Charles Todaro, RPSB Chamber Treasurer, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner, NYS Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, Chad Lennon representing NYS Senator Anthony Palumbo, family and friends.

Studio E has a dedicated team of teachers and visiting artists who offer weekly programs for children, teens and adults and also offer birthday parties and summer camps. For more information, call 631-744-4001 or visit www.studioeartclass.com.