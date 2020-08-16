Off-Duty Officer/Police Aid of Unconscious Man in Port Jeff

Police said an off-duty cop and other 6th precinct officers came to the aid of a man Saturday, Aug. 15 who suffered a cardiac arrest in Port Jefferson Village.

Suffolk County Police said off-duty Marine Bureau officer Michael Mason was walking through Port Jeff with his wife and saw a 62-year-old male collapse and become unconscious at 200 East Broadway, up the hill from the Village Center at around 3:45 p.m. Mason immediately called 911 and began CPR.

6th Precinct Patrol officers Christopher Sakowsky and Angelica Nebel responded and continued to administer CPR. Officer Sakowsky applied the defibrillator and administered one shock to the unconscious man.

Upon arrival of Port Jefferson EMS, the patient regained his pulse and was transported to St. Charles Hospital where he remains admitted. Police have the man’s name withheld pending notification of next of kin.