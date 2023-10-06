David Mills of Setauket dies at 75

David Mills, of Setauket, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Sept. 22, at the age of 75. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Lu; his five children, Jared (Jancie), Ethan (Maura), Johanna (Ronan), Emily (Laura) and Liza (Brett); and his eight grandchildren, Scarlett, Beckett, Helena, Adelyn, Cormac, Seamus, Piper and Calum. He leaves behind his siblings, Stephen (Christine), Carl (Barbara), Barbara (Michael) and Ellen (Nancy) and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. R. Sherman Mills and Marie Magner Mills.

David was the fifth generation of the Mills family to reside in Setauket. He spent his childhood and adolescence riding horses and exploring the open waters of the Long Island Sound. He graduated from Earl L. Vandermeulen High School in 1966 and attended the University of Miami before graduating from Hofstra University in 1973.

Early in his professional career, David worked for RIF International Corporation, which allowed him the opportunity to travel extensively in Europe and the Middle East. He later started his own construction business and sustained a long career managing residential and commercial building projects throughout the Northeast.

David was a recognizable presence in the community, known for his no-nonsense demeanor, warm heart and willingness to help anyone. He was an integral contributor to the Three Village lacrosse program as a coach, president and then a loyal supporter, where you could hear his booming voice on the sidelines of countless lacrosse games throughout the years.

David will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, love of history and literature, passion for working with his hands and steadfast dedication to his family.

There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Harbor View Farm, 87 Shore Road, East Setauket, from 2 to 5 p.m., with words of remembrance at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation in his memory either online at www.kidney.org or to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.