Northport Tigers Nip Ward Melville Patriots

Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo sinks two from the line in a home game against Northport Feb 1. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo lays up for two for the Patriots in a home game against Northport Feb 1. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo rebounds for the Patriots in a home game against Northport Feb 1. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo drains a triple for the Patriots in a home game against Northport Feb 1. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel battles down low for the Patriots in a home game against Northport Feb 1. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel shoots for the Patriots in a home game against Northport Feb 1. Bill Landon photo
Final seconds
Ward Melville senior Frank Carroll scores in a league II matchup at home against Northport Feb 1. Bill Landon photo
J.J Ahlstrand drives the baseline for the Tigers in a league II showdown on the road against Ward Melville. Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson lays up for two for the Patriots in a home game against Northport Feb 1. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Michael Dargan drive to the basket for the Patriots in a home game against Northport Feb 1. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s Nick Watts and Frank Carroll look for the rebound in a league II showdown on the road against Ward Melville. Bill Landon
Northport senior Nick Watts scores for the Tigers in a league II showdown on the road against Ward Melville. Bill Landon
Northport senior Nick Watts scores for the Tigers in a league II showdown on the road against Ward Melville. Bill Landon
0:08 seconds left
Time out Northport
Time out Ward Melville
Northport junior Emmett Radziul with an inside pass for the Tigers in a league II showdown on the road against Ward Melville Feb 1. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Emmett Radziul drives the lane for the Tigers in a league II showdown on the road against Ward Melville Feb 1. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Emmett Radziul sets up the play for the Tigers in a league II showdown on the road against Ward Melville Feb 1. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior forward Dylan McNaughton scores from the paint for the Tigers in a league II showdown on the road against Ward Melville Feb 1. Bill Landon
Ward Melville head coach Alex Piccirillo in discussion.
The Band
Northport junior forward Andrew Miller scores for the Tigers in a league II showdown on the road against Ward Melville Feb 1. Photo by Bill Landon
Tigers win!
Northport senior forward Dylan McNaughton scores from the paint for the Tigers in a league II showdown on the road against Ward Melville Feb 1. Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots boys basketball team hosted the Northport Tigers, the League II leader, Feb. 1 in a game that would need more than 32 minutes of regulation to decide.

After Ward Melville was held scoreless in the second quarter, the Patriots outscored the Tigers in the second half. Tommy Ribaudo’s foul shot tied the game 34 all with eight seconds left in regulation when time ran out forcing overtime.

Tied at 36-36 with 12 seconds left in the four-minute overtime period, Northport senior Owen Zimmerman nailed a triple to take a 39-36 lead for the final score. Senior forward Nick Watts led Northport in scoring with 11, followed by Brendon Carr’s 10 points, and J.J. Ahlstrand netted eight. Tommy Ribaudo topped the scoring chart for the Patriots with 11, and KJ Anderson banked 10.

Both teams have two games remaining before post season play begins Feb 15.

