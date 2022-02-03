Northport Tigers Nip Ward Melville Patriots

1 of 27

The Ward Melville Patriots boys basketball team hosted the Northport Tigers, the League II leader, Feb. 1 in a game that would need more than 32 minutes of regulation to decide.

After Ward Melville was held scoreless in the second quarter, the Patriots outscored the Tigers in the second half. Tommy Ribaudo’s foul shot tied the game 34 all with eight seconds left in regulation when time ran out forcing overtime.

Tied at 36-36 with 12 seconds left in the four-minute overtime period, Northport senior Owen Zimmerman nailed a triple to take a 39-36 lead for the final score. Senior forward Nick Watts led Northport in scoring with 11, followed by Brendon Carr’s 10 points, and J.J. Ahlstrand netted eight. Tommy Ribaudo topped the scoring chart for the Patriots with 11, and KJ Anderson banked 10.

Both teams have two games remaining before post season play begins Feb 15.