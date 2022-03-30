Northport Tigers maul William Floyd Colonials

Northport midfielder Macklin O’Brien stretches the net in the Tigers season opener against William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior midfielder Matt Webb fires at the cage in the Tigers season opener against William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore Quinn Reynolds ducks under a defender in the Tigers season opening win over William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore Quinn Reynolds looks up-field in the Tigers season opening win over William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport freshman attack Jack Deliberti flies up the left side in the Tigers season opening win over William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport freshman attack Jack Deliberti fires at the cage in the Tigers season opening win against William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport midfielder Macklin O’Brien scoops one up in the Tigers season opener against William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport midfielder Macklin O’Brien rips a shot between the pipes in the Tigers season opener against William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior attack Jacob Starcke powers past a defender in the Tigers season opening win over William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Tyler Kuprianchik wins at “X” in the Tigers season opening win over William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior midfielder Dylan McNaughton flies up-field in the Tigers season opener against William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport defender Andrew Miller forces his was up-field in the Tigers season opener against William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior attack Jacob Starcke powers past a defender in the Tigers season opening win over William Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon

The Northport Tigers boys lacrosse team opened their 2022 campaign with a road win against William Floyd in a 20-3 rout March 29. The Tigers held the Colonials scoreless through three quarters before the Northport coach pulled his starters for the final 12 minutes of play.  

Mike Meyer topped the scoring charts for the Tigers with three goals and three assists. Teammate Timothy Kirschner netted one with four assists, Jack Helrigel found the net three times and Jacob Starcke stretched the net twice with one assist. Northport senior Tyler Kuprianchik owned the “X” winning 16 out of 16 faceoffs. 

Northport retakes the field Friday, April 1, when they host Connetquot with a 5 p.m. start.

