Northport Tigers maul William Floyd Colonials

The Northport Tigers boys lacrosse team opened their 2022 campaign with a road win against William Floyd in a 20-3 rout March 29. The Tigers held the Colonials scoreless through three quarters before the Northport coach pulled his starters for the final 12 minutes of play.

Mike Meyer topped the scoring charts for the Tigers with three goals and three assists. Teammate Timothy Kirschner netted one with four assists, Jack Helrigel found the net three times and Jacob Starcke stretched the net twice with one assist. Northport senior Tyler Kuprianchik owned the “X” winning 16 out of 16 faceoffs.

Northport retakes the field Friday, April 1, when they host Connetquot with a 5 p.m. start.