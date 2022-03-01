Northport Tigers down Smithtown West Bulls

Northport senior Nick Watts lays up for two in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Nick Watts drives the baseline in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Nick Watts drives the lane in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Nick Watts shoots from the top of the key in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Joseph-Mitchell goes to the rim in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Northport Feb. 26. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Joseph Mitchell drives the baseline in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Northport Feb. 26. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Joseph Mitchell nails a three-pointer fly in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Northport Feb. 26. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Jon Alfiero boxes out in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Jared Thomas shoots for two in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Northport Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Dylan J.J. Ahlstrand drives the lane in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Dylan J.J. Ahlstrand drives the lane in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Dylan J.J. Ahlstrand rebounds in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Emmet Radziul lets a three-pointer fly in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Emmet Radziul shoots in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior forward Dylan McNaughton boxes out in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior forward Dylan McNaughton boxes out in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport head coach Drew D’Eloia ponders the clock in the Tigers 62-50 win over Smithtown West in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Brendan Carr drains a three-pointer in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Smithtown West Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West sophomore forward Benjamin Rappa boxes out in the Suffolk class AA semi-final round against Northport Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo

The Bulls of Smithtown West broke out to a 14-point lead in the first eight minutes of play in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final against the Tigers of Northport, but the advantage would be short lived. Northport found its rhythm in the closing minute of the half, tying the game at 23 and took a seven-point lead into the locker room at Eastport-South Manor high school Feb. 26.

Northport’s swarming defense would seal the deal in the second half to close out the game, 62-50, and with it advance to the championship final.

Smithtown West senior Patrick Burke was pounded in the paint to lead his team with 21 points, and teammate Tyler Anderson netted 11.

Northport junior Brendan Carr drained six three-pointers, three from the floor and four free throws to lead the Tigers with 28 points. Senior Nick Watts followed with 14 points, and J.J. Ahlstrand, also a senior, banked nine.

The win lifts the Tigers to 16-1 this season, and they will face Half Hollow Hills East Saturday, Mar. 5, at Smithtown East high school at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.

