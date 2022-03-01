Northport Tigers down Smithtown West Bulls

1 of 19

The Bulls of Smithtown West broke out to a 14-point lead in the first eight minutes of play in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final against the Tigers of Northport, but the advantage would be short lived. Northport found its rhythm in the closing minute of the half, tying the game at 23 and took a seven-point lead into the locker room at Eastport-South Manor high school Feb. 26.

Northport’s swarming defense would seal the deal in the second half to close out the game, 62-50, and with it advance to the championship final.

Smithtown West senior Patrick Burke was pounded in the paint to lead his team with 21 points, and teammate Tyler Anderson netted 11.

Northport junior Brendan Carr drained six three-pointers, three from the floor and four free throws to lead the Tigers with 28 points. Senior Nick Watts followed with 14 points, and J.J. Ahlstrand, also a senior, banked nine.

The win lifts the Tigers to 16-1 this season, and they will face Half Hollow Hills East Saturday, Mar. 5, at Smithtown East high school at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.