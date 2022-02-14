North Shore swim teams compete in Section XI championships

North Shore swim teams compete in Section XI championships

Comsewogue competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville wins the Suffolk County Sportsmanship award at the Section XI championship meet at Stony Brook University Feb. 12.
Ward Melville competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Mt. Sinai competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville competes at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown competes in the 200-medley relay at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown competes in the 200-medley relay at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
The Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman medley relay team wins the 200-medley relay at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville-lane 1 (far lane) Smithtown-lane 2 Huntington-lane 3 first leg of the 200-yard medley relay at the Section XI championships at Stony Brook Feb. 12. Bill Landon photo

The Section XI Boys Swimming Championships took place at Stony Brook University Feb. 12.

Team Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman won the Suffolk Championship 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute and 37.23 seconds.

Miller Place junior Liam Preston won both the 200 yard-freestyle in 1:41.79 and the 500 freestyle in 4:37.58.

Middle Country’s Hunter Emerson place second in the 200-individual medley with a 1:55.94 to qualify for the state championships at Ithaca College March 4 through 5.

Ward Melville wins the 200-freestyle relay event with Muhtar Konar, Thomas Miele, Richie Richard Hall and Vincent Vinciguerra in 1:29.47. Vinciguerra placed third in the 50-freestyle event in 21.66 and the 100-yard free in 47.22.

Comsewogue’s Noah Giunta placed first in the 100-yard butterfly event with a 50.67 and second in the 100-yard backstroke with 51.59.

