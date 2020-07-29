Nissequogue Exquisite Masterpiece Residence

Elegant and Sophisticated. This home is built with the finest of craftsmanship and detail: intricate moldings, Travertine marble floors, radiant heat, master bedroom suite on main level, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, great room with reclaimed barnwood, formal dining room, sun room. This listing at 6 Northfield Lane is nestled on a private cul-de-sac on

2 acres adjacent to a nature preserve, and has a country club backyard, outdoor gazebo with fireplace and bar, inground Gunite pool, full generator, and lush landscaping. Luxury Lifestyle. Smithtown Central SD. MLS #3127395.

$2,749,000