New York Marine Rescue Center announces summer beach cleanups

Mark your calendars! The New York Marine Rescue Center will host the following beach cleanups for the summer. Join them in their effort to eradicate marine debris from our local beaches and help save our wildlife.

Cleanup’s at the following locations will take place on Sunday’s from 6 to 8 pm.: Cedar Beach, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai on July 10, Aug. 7 and Sept. 18; Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Avenue, Fort Salonga on July 24, Aug. 21 and Sept. 25; and FINS at Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley on July 24, Aug. 21 and Sept. 25.

To participate in one of these cleanup’s, call 631-369-9840 or visit www.nymarinerescue.org.