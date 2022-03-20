New walking tour highlights the fierce and fearless women of Stony Brook Village

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization will present a walking tour titled “Against the Grain” featuring newly uncovered stories of Stony Brook Village women on Thursday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m. and again at 3:30 p.m.

Participants in the walking tour will enjoy at least six entirely new stories about the women of Stony Brook Village, spanning thousands of years. This includes indigenous women; the women of the Revolution; a few scandalous wills; the story of Jennie Melville and her role in the suffrage movement; Alida Emmet and the Center for Twilight Sleep; and Dorothy Melville, the Fairy Godmother of Stony Brook.

Tours will leave from the Stony Brook Grist Mill at 100 Harbor Road at 10:30 a.m. and again at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, and includes a dessert (with the purchase of an entrée) at Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern. To reserve your spot, call 631-751-2244.