New cyanobacteria blooms found in area ponds

Analysis of surface water samples performed by SUNY Stony Brook has confirmed the presence of new cyanobacteria blooms, more commonly known as blue–green algae, in in Old Town Pond in Southampton, Mill Pond in Water Mill, Artist Lake in Middle Island, New Mill Pond (also known as Blydenburgh Lake) in Smithtown.

Due to these findings, health officials ask residents not to use or swim or wade in these waters and to keep their children and pets away from the area.

Though blue-green algae are naturally present in lakes and streams in low numbers, they can become abundant, forming blooms in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red. They may produce floating scums on the surface of the water or may cause the water to take on paint-like appearance.

Contact with waters that appear scummy or discolored should be avoided. If contact does occur, rinse off with clean water immediately. Seek medical attention if any of the following symptoms occur after contact: nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.

To view a map all affected fresh waterbodies in New York State, or to report a suspected blue-green algae bloom to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) at a body of water that does not contain a Suffolk County permitted bathing beach please use: NYHABS.

Any questions should be emailed to [email protected].

To report a suspected blue-green algae bloom at a body of water that does contain a Suffolk County-permitted bathing beach, contact the Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by email at any time at [email protected]

For additional information about blue-green algae, as well as other harmful algal blooms, visit the following websites:

https://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Health-Services/Environmental-Quality/Ecology/Harmful-Algal-Blooms

https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/water/drinking/bluegreenalgae/

https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html