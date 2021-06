Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead holds its annual Museum Yard Sale fundraiser on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for kitchen goods, home decor, small furniture items, tools and equipment, antiques collectibles and other treasures. All proceeds benefit Hallockville. Call 298-5292 or visit www.hallockville.com.